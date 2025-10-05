Paramount Pictures has moved the release of the next installment in the "A Quiet Place" franchise to July 30, 2027, the studio announced Thursday.

The film, "A Quiet Place Part III," was originally scheduled to open on July 9, 2027, but the shift of three weeks is intended to give the horror sequel room on the summer calendar and avoid head-to-head competition with James Gunn's "Superman: Man of Tomorrow."

John Krasinski, who created the series and directed its first two mainline entries, will return to write, direct, and produce this fourth entry. His production company, Sunday Night Productions, is collaborating with Platinum Dunes under a first‐look deal with Paramount. Though plot details remain under wraps, Krasinski's involvement signals a continuation of the Abbott family storyline that began in 2018.

The franchise has proven a box‐office powerhouse, earning over $900 million worldwide across its three previous films: "A Quiet Place" (2018), "A Quiet Place Part II" (2021), and the Michael Sarnoski–directed prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" (2024).

The original film debuted to critical acclaim for its tense atmosphere and innovative use of sound, opening to $50.2 million domestically and eventually grossing $340.9 million globally. Its sequel similarly delivered strong returns and positive reviews, while the prequel expanded the franchise's mythology in New York City.

The change to July 30 places the sequel in a less crowded release window and allows Paramount to maximize its summer slate. Studios often juggle release dates to avoid direct clashes with other tentpole films, and moving the "A Quiet Place" sequel out of the "Superman" pendulum is seen as a strategic move to preserve its audience turnout.

Casting announcements have not been confirmed, though Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are widely expected to reprise their roles. Blunt's Evelyn Abbott remains central to the series, which follows a family's fight for survival against blind extraterrestrial creatures that track by sound.

With cinemas eagerly anticipating the next chapter, the late‐July date also benefits from a quieter box‐office environment. This adjustment underscores Paramount's confidence in the franchise while ensuring fans won't have to wait too long beyond the summer's peak season. As production progresses and further cast details emerge, anticipation is already building for what promises to be another suspense‐filled entry in the landmark series.