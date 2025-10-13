HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios debuted the official trailer for "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" Season 2 on October 11 during a panel at New York Comic Con.

The preview confirms that the 10-episode season will premiere on October 23, 2025, on HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly through December 25.

The trailer opens with Fionna attending a concert before plunging into a series of high-stakes sequences: princess invasions, epic drum solos, and battles against mysterious beasts that threaten the Land of Ooo.

Intercut scenes tease Fionna and her feline companion Cake struggling to adjust to newfound hero status even as they reunite with allies and foes drawn from across the established multiverse. A perilous subplot follows Huntress Wizard, who embarks on a desperate quest that could end in catastrophe if left unchecked.

The voice cast returns intact with Madeleine Martin as Fionna Campbell, Roz Ryan as Cake the Cat, and Ashly Burch providing additional principal vocals.

Season 2 also reprises a robust roster of recurring guest stars, including Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Matthew Broderick, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Harvey Guillén, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Tom Kenny, Marc Maron, Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Olson, Vico Ortiz, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Shada, Hynden Walch and series creator Pendleton Ward among others.

Helmed by showrunner and executive producer Adam Muto, the series expands on its Emmy-winning predecessor's blend of whimsical world-building and character-driven storytelling. Fred Seibert and Sam Register join Muto as fellow executive producers. Production remains in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios, leveraging the creative team responsible for the original "Adventure Time" series and its acclaimed "Distant Lands" specials.

Season 1 of "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" launched on August 31, 2023, to critical acclaim, garnering nominations from the Annie and GLAAD Media Awards and earning a juried Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

The second season arrives two years later, promising deeper exploration of the multiverse's hidden corners and further development of its gender-swapped protagonists within the beloved mythology of Ooo.

Fans eager for a glimpse of Fionna's next journey can view the trailer on HBO Max's YouTube channel, which highlights both the series' trademark humor and its heightened stakes. With a blend of familiar faces and new perils, Season 2 aims to recapture the magic of its predecessor while charting ambitious new territory for one of animation's most inventive franchises.