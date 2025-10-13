Disney's latest sci-fi film, "Tron: Ares," claimed the No. 1 spot in North America over the weekend, yet its $33.5 million opening fell well short of industry expectations and franchise benchmarks.

Playing in just over 4,000 theaters, the film generated roughly $14 million on opening Friday and added another $19.5 million through Sunday, according to estimates.​

Analysts had forecast a domestic debut in the $40 million to $50 million range, making the movie's performance appear disappointing against its hefty production investment. The movie carries a reported budget of at least $150 million, with additional marketing outlays likely pushing total costs above $180 million.

To put things into perspective, 2010's "Tron: Legacy" opened to $44 million (not adjusted for inflation) and ultimately grossed over $400 million worldwide, while the original 1982 "Tron" produced a cult following after an initial $4.7 million launch.​

International figures mirrored domestic struggles, with an additional $27 million contributing to a global total of about $60 million by Sunday evening. While the film topped charts in markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and the U.K., it underperformed in Germany, South Korea, and other key territories. Its China debut is scheduled for October 17, offering Disney a late opportunity to strengthen overseas returns.​

The cast, led by Jared Leto alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and returning veteran Jeff Bridges, delivers the franchise's familiar blend of action and digital world spectacle. Director Joachim Rønning, known for helming large-scale adventure films, aimed to reboot the series 15 years after "Tron: Legacy," but early box office results raise questions about future sequels.​

Other new releases opened with modest sums: Paramount's "Roofman" debuted in second place at $8 million, and Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" took third with $6.7 million. The relative lull in October releases underscores broader seasonal challenges, as the month often bridges the summer blockbuster season and end-of-year awards contenders.​

With final domestic tallies out Monday, Disney is closely watching next weekend's holdover trends and international rollouts. Industry observers contend that strong word-of-mouth or a surge in premium large-format screenings could ease Ares's financial pressures, but recouping its substantial investment will prove difficult without sustained box office growth.