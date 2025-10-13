Chrissy Teigen is pushing back against criticism her friend, Meghan Markle, has been facing, calling the scrutiny "insane" in a new interview.

The model and author said she admires Markle's character and finds the constant attacks on her confusing.

"She really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her," Teigen told People.

Teigen also joined Markle in season two of her show "With Love, Meghan," reflecting on how their paths first crossed nearly 20 years ago.

Strong Defense Of A Friend

Teigen described Markle as "deeply misunderstood" and "incredibly strong." She said the polarized opinions surrounding Markle make little sense to her.

"It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people," she said.

She added that her friend's life is not calculated or designed for attention. "She just lives simply," Teigen explained. She noted that people often invent narratives about Markle that don't reflect who she is.

"They're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe," Teigen said.

Markle, she added, has learned to ignore the noise. "Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good," Teigen quoted her friend saying.

Love this photo of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Chrissy Teigen😍 pic.twitter.com/JmZ2dCOmUI — Ariel The Mermaid (@sa_squaddie) August 12, 2025

From Game Show Stage To Public Spotlight

The two met in their twenties while working as briefcase models on "Deal or No Deal."

Markle worked on the show from 2006 to 2007, appearing in 34 episodes. Teigen was part of the pilot and first season.

Markle told Teigen during the episode of her Netflix show, "I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths. That was a past life – that was good old 'Deal or No Deal.'"

Teigen laughed as she remembered her role on the set. "I feel like our lives have had so many chapters and that one being a really important, really funny one. I remember basically being a backup girl – the alternate!"

The Duchess of Sussex recalled audition nerves from that time. "I used to audition [in Hollywood]. I'd get so nervous. I'd always get blotchy on my chest," she said.

Their light exchange showed a softer side of their friendship and how long it has spanned.

When asked whether her children have playdates with Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Teigen admitted it hasn't happened.

"I don't leave the house," she joked. "I try to do every photo shoot, every everything at our house. So no. But if the time came up, absolutely."