Meghan Markle has sparked outrage online after posting a video on Instagram while riding in a limousine near the Paris tunnel where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997.

The Duchess of Sussex, in Paris for Fashion Week, shared a clip showing her with her feet up inside a luxury vehicle.

The video was filmed while driving past several bridges along the Seine River, including Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides—just before the infamous Pont de l'Alma tunnel where Diana's fatal crash occurred.

The video quickly drew strong criticism from both royal experts and social media users, who found the timing and location of the post deeply inappropriate.

"This was insensitive beyond belief," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. "I don't understand what on earth she was thinking—well, she can't have been thinking. No adviser would ever recommend something so strange."

Fitzwilliams added that, while Meghan may not have intended to offend, the clip still showed "a complete absence of thought," especially considering the painful memories the site holds for Prince Harry.

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2025

Social Media Erupts Over Meghan's Limo Clip

According to PageSix, some users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted with fury. One called the act "a new level of evil," while another described Markle as "an American Psycho."

Others believed the video was a subtle message aimed at the royal family. One tweet read, "If driving towards Princess Diana's death scene is a message to Prince William, then Meghan Markle is the devil."

However, a few voices came to her defense, suggesting there may have been no harmful intent. "I usually put my feet up as well," one user wrote. "This just seemed like a tired woman in heels."

Markle, 44, has not publicly commented on the controversy. A spokesperson also declined to respond to media requests.

The video was posted during Meghan's surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week—her first trip to Europe since the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

She attended the Balenciaga show on Saturday night, wearing a flowing white cape outfit, diamond earrings, and black heels.

Her presence at the event was reportedly in support of her friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, the brand's new creative director.

The Duchess's attendance at the show had already raised eyebrows, given Balenciaga's recent ad scandal.

Still, her team explained that she wanted to support Piccioli, someone she has worked with closely over the years.