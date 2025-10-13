Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent public appearance at a New York gala stirred fresh attention after a lip reader claimed the Duchess quietly urged her husband to stay in sync.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Project Healthy Minds' third annual World Mental Health Day Gala on Oct. 9, where they were honored as Humanitarians of the Year for their work promoting safer online spaces for families.

While the event marked a rare joint outing, experts told Express US the couple appeared uneasy on the red carpet.

Lip reader NJ Hickling said Meghan turned to Harry, waited for him to meet her gaze, and said, "We have to look together now." Harry replied, "Yeah," before shifting his stance. Hickling noted the exchange "hinted at an off-camera strain," adding that while Meghan remained poised, Harry appeared "uneasy, distant, and detached."

Body language analyst Judi James told the Mirror the pair looked "in pared-back, more understated mode," presenting a unified front despite rumors of tension. She said Meghan appeared proud of her husband, noting her "raised and rounded cheeks" as a sign of admiration.

James also observed that while Harry took an "alpha stance," Meghan seemed to guide the moment with subtle cues, helping him navigate photographers. Still, she acknowledged Harry "showed some nerves" compared to Meghan's calm confidence.

Paris Trip Raises Eyebrows Among Friends

The prestigious New York gala was held just a week after Meghan's widely reported solo outing at Paris Fashion Week, which puzzled the couple's friends.

The Duchess went to see Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut with Balenciaga, where Vogue editor Anna Wintour was visibly delighted to meet her.

Daily Mail reports that people close to the Sussexes were "stunned" by the decision. Paris is packed with memories of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who died there in 1997. The sources claim that the pair had been refusing going to the events in the city for a long time due to that past.

One of Harry's friends told the outlet, "She's driving around in that city where his mother died. She knows exactly what she is doing."

Another source added that Harry had previously made it clear he would not visit Paris because of his mother's death, with Meghan reportedly explaining in the past, "I cannot go to Paris because of H's mom."

Meghan's Instagram video during the trip added to the controversy.

The clip showed her car passing the Pont de l'Alma bridge, where Diana's fatal crash occurred.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams called the post "insensitive beyond belief," saying he could not understand "what on earth she was thinking."

Despite the criticism, insiders say Meghan remains focused on expanding her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and positioning herself within the fashion and business worlds.

She is scheduled to appear at Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women event in Washington, D.C., next week, where she will speak as a "female founder."

A source told the Mail that Meghan "wants to make money, she wants to be a billionaire," but added that she is "still figuring out how."