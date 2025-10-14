Katy Perry is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after months of direct messages and steady pursuit.

According to a report by Daily Mail, those familiar with the situation say their relationship took shape over the summer as Trudeau kept reaching out and Perry slowly warmed to him.

"Justin was persistent when it came to dating Katy," a source told the outlet. Perry stayed cautious after ending things with Orlando Bloom, putting her energy into her tour. Trudeau didn't back off, reaching out again and again to show his interest.

Their first public sighting came during a walk in Mount Royal Park in Montreal. Not long after, they were photographed at Le Violon sharing drinks and seafood, including lobster. At the time, people close to them downplayed the meeting as a simple hangout.

That changed this month when photos showed them kissing aboard Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

katy perry and justin trudeau making out omfg orlando bloom is crying for sure pic.twitter.com/wgyXdOkYuu — . (@likeathornrose) October 11, 2025

A witness told the outlet the couple seemed completely absorbed in each other as Trudeau "cheekily grabbed Perry's backside" while they embraced. The sighting fueled speculation after weeks of quiet.

Both value privacy, and those close to Trudeau said he was "not thrilled" when their dinner photos surfaced in July. Perry was less concerned. She preferred to keep the romance natural without public announcements.

Two days after their first dinner, Trudeau attended one of Perry's shows, standing in a spot where she could see him easily. People close to the couple say Perry appreciates his directness and the way he shows up for her despite their busy lives.

Long Distance, Constant Contact

The relationship has grown during Perry's 91-date world tour. A report by Star Magazine described how the couple stays in touch daily.

"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact, always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source said.

Perry's split from Bloom earlier this year marked the end of a long on-off relationship. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove. After the breakup, Perry turned her focus to music and touring.

Trudeau stepped away from office months earlier, managing co-parenting with his three children after his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Perry admires how he is with his children. The source said she "didn't expect to get enamored with him, but she did."