Melania Trump has launched her own production company, Muse Films, just ahead of the release of a highly anticipated $40 million Amazon documentary about her life.

The announcement was made on Friday through her official social media channels, where she shared a brief video revealing the name and logo of her new company. Muse Films marks the first major independent venture by the current First Lady of the United States during her time in the White House.

The new production company will be behind the documentary titled "Melania," which was produced in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, according to Deadline. The film is directed by Brett Ratner and follows Melania Trump's daily life and responsibilities during the critical period leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration. The documentary is scheduled to premiere exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30, 2026, before becoming available on Amazon Prime Video.

This $40 million documentary deal with Amazon represents a significant media project for Melania Trump. She serves as an executive producer on the film, working closely with other producers to shape the content and direction. The project aims to offer an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look into her life, covering her transition to the White House, the formation of her office, staff hiring, and personal adjustments during the early months of her husband's presidency. The film also features appearances by Donald Trump and their son, Barron, providing additional insight into their family life.

The launch of Muse Films and Melania Trump's active role in producing the documentary highlight her growing involvement in shaping her public image, the Independent reported. This move comes after she has become more comfortable engaging with the media and public appearances. Notably, the name "Muse" is also a nod to her Secret Service code name during Donald Trump's first term as president.

While it is unusual for a sitting First Lady to start a production company, this is not completely without precedent. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama launched their production company, Higher Ground Productions, after leaving the White House. Muse Films will likely focus initially on projects related to Melania Trump but may expand its scope over time.

Overall, the launch of Muse Films and the release of the "Melania" documentary signal Melania Trump's entry into the entertainment and production industry, aiming to provide a new perspective on her life as First Lady and expand her presence beyond the political spotlight, as per People.