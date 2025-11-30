Millie Bobby Brown has publicly addressed her relationship with co-star David Harbour for the first time since reports surfaced alleging she filed a bullying complaint against him.

The 21-year-old actress emphasized the strength of their bond and the secure environment on the "Stranger Things" set as the hit Netflix series released its final season.

Brown, who has starred alongside Harbour for a decade, described their connection as a priority despite the recent controversy. When asked about maintaining a united front with the 50-year-old actor, Brown noted that their history outweighs the current noise.

"We cherish this show deeply, and our friendship is paramount," Brown said. "We've been together in this for the past decade. We have always been united in that," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

These comments follow several reports that circulated online earlier in November, which claimed Brown lodged a formal complaint against Harbour before filming began for Season 5 of "Stranger Things.

The reports alleged that the actress submitted "pages and pages of accusations" regarding bullying and harassment, prompting a months-long internal investigation by Netflix. Sources at the time indicated the claims did not involve sexual impropriety but focused on on-set conduct.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Brown and Harbour appeared close during the show's world premiere in Los Angeles on November 6, Rolling Stone reported. The pair posed for photos holding hands and laughing, signaling a resolution to any behind-the-scenes friction.

Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer also weighed in on the atmosphere during production, reinforcing the importance of a secure workplace. While they did not discuss the specific investigation, Ross Duffer noted that the cast has become like family.

"We care deeply about them," Duffer stated. "There is nothing more important than having a set where everyone feels safe and happy." Executive producer Shawn Levy echoed this sentiment, adding that production did everything possible to "build a respectful environment."

Harbour, who plays the father figure Jim Hopper to Brown's character Eleven, has historically expressed a protective instinct toward the young star. In previous interviews, he spoke of his "fatherly affection" for Brown and his desire to shield her from the pressures of early fame, as per The Daily Beast.