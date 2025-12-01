There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ could be a possibly uncomfortable get-together for brothers Princes William and Harry at next year's World Cup in the US as they are both scheduled to be present at the games of England and other Home ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Nations.

Family Plans and Football Fandom

According to The US Sun, Prince William is expected to attend the World Cup alongside his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children, including 12-year-old Prince George, who is already described as a "big Three Lions fan."

Meanwhile, friends of Los Angeles-based Prince Harry report that he also hopes to attend several games.

An insider familiar with William's plans told the outlet, "Wills is planning to come to the US and we have been told to prepare for what a trip would entail. Interactions between security services and UK/US intelligence teams are in progress."

Harry, who resides in California, has previously attended events at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which is set to host eight World Cup matches.

Preparations for the potential royal reunion are already underway, even though the official match locations will not be confirmed until the group draw on Friday.

During Harry's recent trip to the UK, the brothers reportedly stayed apart, each attending separate engagements.

William reportedly cited a full schedule of official events, quashing speculation of any impromptu family meetings.

Sources note that while the brothers share a common interest in football, the 2026 World Cup could be the first major international sporting event since Queen Elizabeth's passing where they might see each other face-to-face, raising the prospect of an "awkward encounter."

Remarks in Oprah Interview Left William 'Furious'

The tensions between Princes William and Harry reportedly deepened following the Duke of Sussex's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, Harry's comment that his brother was "trapped" in the royal institution struck a raw nerve with the Prince of Wales.

Jobson said on "The Windsor Legacy" via Woman & Home, William was "furious" and felt that Harry was speaking for him in a way that was both "infuriating" and inaccurate.

"William knew and embraced his path, both the burden and the honour. Harry's words cut deep," Jobson said, adding that the sense of misrepresentation ultimately "shattered" the brothers' trust.

The author likened the blow to Harry's remarks to the lingering impact of Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview.

Even public reunions have been rare since. When the brothers unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in July 2021, Jobson described the event as a brief "truce."

"For a moment, they smiled and laughed, joined by her siblings—a flash of the bond they once shared. But once the cameras stopped rolling, the closeness faded just as quickly," he noted.