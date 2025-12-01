Gregory Maguire, the author known for the bestselling novel "Wicked," has announced a new prequel book focusing on the character Galinda, set to release in 2026.

The forthcoming book will explore the early life of Galinda, the character who later becomes Glinda the Good Witch. Maguire's announcement gives fans a closer look at her journey before the events of "Wicked." The new novel seeks to offer fresh insights into one of the most beloved and complex characters in the series.

Details about the plot remain limited, but Maguire indicated that the book will dive deeply into Galinda's background, aims, and challenges she faced while growing up. This prequel is intended to expand the "Wicked" universe, which has already captivated millions of readers worldwide through dark, imaginative storytelling, according to Deadline.

Gregory Maguire first published "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" in 1995. The novel gained widespread popularity and was adapted into the hit Broadway musical "Wicked," which has become one of the longest-running shows. Over the years, the "Wicked" series has grown with several sequel novels that explore different perspectives within the same magical world.

The announcement of a Galinda-focused prequel aligns with continued interest in the "Wicked" story, including new stage productions and ongoing fan enthusiasm. Maguire's work has been praised for its unique take on known characters, transforming familiar stories into complex narratives about identity, power, and morality.

This is the first new "Wicked" book from Maguire in several years, sparking excitement among fans eager for more storytelling from the Oz universe, Broadway World reported. The release date for the Galinda prequel is scheduled for 2026, although a specific month has not yet been shared.

Publishers have not revealed the book's title or cover art, but more information is expected as the release approaches. Maguire remains a key figure in fantasy literature, and his return to the "Wicked" series highlights the lasting appeal of his imaginative reworkings of classic tales.

Readers can look forward to discovering the origins and experiences of Galinda in a story that sheds new light on the complex world first introduced in "Wicked." The upcoming book promises to deepen the understanding of a character who continues to fascinate both longtime fans and newcomers alike, as per Bustle.