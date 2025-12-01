Taylor Swift is reportedly gearing up for a series of lavish bachelorette celebrations ahead of her upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The pop superstar's bridal party has reportedly been planning multiple trips to some of Swift's favorite destinations, including New York City, Nashville, Italy, and the Bahamas.

The Grammy-winning singer, 35, is said to be hosting at least three to four bachelorette-style getaways with her closest friends, including rumored bridesmaids Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as they prepare for the nuptials.

Sources told The U.S. Sun that the goal of these trips is "to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond."

An insider added that Swift's bridal crew has been in constant communication over the past two weeks, coordinating by phone, text, FaceTime, and Zoom.

Gomez, who tied the knot with producer Benny Blanco in September, is reportedly enthusiastic about helping her friend plan the festivities.

According to same insider, the former Disney Channel child star is eager to "bring ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend."

Donna Kelce, Swift's soon-to-be mother-in-law, is also reportedly involved in the planning, alongside Swift's bridesmaids.

Luxury Getaways and Wedding Prep

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to insiders, the bachelorette trips are planned to be carried out in the next few months not only as a way to have fun but also as a chance for the bridal party to work on the wedding details while enjoying nice and luxurious places.

It is said that the travel destinations might be the Bahamas and Italy, besides Nashville and New York City, the cities that mean a lot to Swift ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌personally.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Swift and Kelce are contemplating several venues for the wedding itself.

Choices​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ are said to be the Ocean House Hotel in Rhode Island and Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, while the talks also referring to a private island party.

The pair reportedly broadened their invite list so that the crew members, childhood friends, and music industry friends could accompany ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

Friends close to Swift describe the planning process as an "incredibly solid" and joyous experience.

"They're all having such a great time; they love the process, and it feels like a dream experience for them — all so excited to support their very close friend, their 'sister,' Taylor," the source said.

Swift and Kelce, who got engaged in August after two years of dating, have yet to confirm a wedding date.