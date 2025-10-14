Recently, the public schedule of Meghan Markle has become more active which has attracted the attention of royal watchers.

Her presence was felt at a few big events and she is expected to attend more events, not only solo but also with Prince Harry. Many hover these moves as an image remodeling process in the longer run.

According to People, Markle's next stop is Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., where she will speak about building a business. This follows a week in New York that included accepting a humanitarian award with Harry and meeting Serena Williams at Soho House New York.

Fortune's Most Powerful Women is trying HARD to make it sound like Meghan Markle has accomplished--well--anything really beyond getting married to a rich and influential man. The best they can come up with is listing off Meghan's grievances of being too "scrutinized" during her… pic.twitter.com/ZLYpcFF5ab — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) October 9, 2025

She was also photographed meeting with Chloe Malle, the new editor of Vogue, at The Whitby Hotel. As reported by the Daily Mail, the meeting has raised questions about new media or fashion collaborations.

Earlier this month, Markle attended Paris Fashion Week and sat front row at Balenciaga's Spring-Summer 2026 show. The trip made international headlines after fashion insiders confirmed she personally requested to attend. Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli described it as a "beautiful surprise" and noted there was no formal strategy behind the visit.

Her return to the spotlight has come alongside new projects.

She recently launched her lifestyle label As Ever, whose first product line sold out within minutes of going live. Marketing experts have suggested the launch strategy involved limited stock to build demand. She also introduced a Sauvignon Blanc following a quieter reception to her previous rosé wine.

meghan markle by diggzy for balenciaga show pic.twitter.com/MNStYsPjAB — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 4, 2025

At the Fortune event, Markle will join Alyson Shontell on stage to discuss her brand-building efforts and how she manages public scrutiny.

The summit will feature other major names, including Kamala Harris and Selena Gomez. Fortune described the session as a look at "the opportunities and challenges of life as a high-profile, highly scrutinized founder."

Her media presence has grown steadily this year despite setbacks. Her Netflix cooking series drew weak reviews, with critics calling the show unfocused and lacking substance. British Vogue questioned its presentation, and The Spectator called the second season "just as ghastly as season one."

Her podcast, Archetypes, ended after one season, and a follow-up series, Confessions of a Female Founder, faced mixed reception. In August, Markle and Harry signed a reduced first-look deal with Netflix, giving the platform priority on future pitches but not guaranteeing projects.

Despite uneven media traction, PR experts quoted by the Daily Mail believe she is positioning herself for what they called "Meghan 3.0," referring to a deliberate public reset.

Personal Messaging and Public Positioning

The duchess has linked many of her appearances to personal messaging around motherhood and digital safety.

At a gala for Project Healthy Minds last week, she mentioned at the event that their kids "are still too young for social media" but is concerned about "the day that is coming," as E! reported.

Aside from that, briefly met with Gloria Steinem, a friend and a feminist, for a private meeting. According to the fashion world, she will still probably be at luxurious events till the end of the year.