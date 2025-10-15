Sam Raimi shared the first images and trailer for "Send Help," a darkly comedic survival thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien.

The film marks Raimi's return to horror since 2009's "Drag Me to Hell" and follows two mismatched co-workers who become the only survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island.​

In "Send Help," McAdams portrays Linda Liddle, a highly skilled but underappreciated employee, while O'Brien plays her entitled boss, Bradley Preston. After their private jet goes down during a corporate retreat, the duo must set aside their office antagonism to survive. As they battle hunger, exposure, and threats from the natural world, Linda's resources and resilience force Bradley to confront his past mistreatment of her, turning their power dynamic into a tense game of wills and wit.​

The exclusive first look images reveal stark contrasts between the characters: a bandaged Bradley pleading for help and a determined Linda poised with a makeshift spear. Raimi emphasizes the film's blend of horror and humor, calling the premise "outrageous and unique" as it tracks the shifting balance of power between two people who once loathed each other.​

"Send Help" is adapted from an original screenplay by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, known for "Baywatch" and "Friday the 13th." Raimi produces through Raimi Productions alongside Zain Azizi, with JJ Hook serving as executive producer. The film's score is composed by Danny Elfman, whose collaborations with Raimi date back to "The Nightmare Before Christmas.​​"

Supporting cast members include Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, and Emma Raimi, each contributing to the ensemble's dynamic survival narrative. Principal photography took place earlier this year across locations in Sydney, Los Angeles, and Thailand, wrapping in April.​

20th Century Studios has scheduled "Send Help" for a nationwide theatrical release on January 30, 2026. With its fusion of psychological thrills and dark comedy, the film aims to appeal to both horror aficionados and mainstream audiences looking for character-driven suspense. Raimi's return to the genre has generated early buzz, as test screenings reportedly have responded enthusiastically to the blend of tension, gore, and sharp dialogue.​

As viewers await the film's full trailer and additional promotional materials, "Send Help" promises to deliver Raimi's signature flair, combining visceral scares with unexpected humor, while showcasing McAdams and O'Brien in roles that test their limits and upend their workplace roles in the fight for survival.