The cast of the beloved sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" gathered during the show's 30th anniversary reunion special to honor Sawyer Sweeten, who died by suicide in April 2015 at the age of 19.

The emotional tribute took place on the CBS special, which aired on November 24, 2025, and is available on Paramount+.​

Ray Romano, who played the show's main character, Ray Barone, expressed his feelings about Sweeten's absence during the reunion, according to People. "Sawyer, of course, is no longer with us, and we miss him," Romano said, adding that Sweeten was "just bright energy and light." Patricia Heaton, who portrayed his on-screen mother Debra, had also spoken publicly following his death, describing Sweeten as "a funny and exceptionally bright young man. He is gone from us far too soon."​

Sawyer worked alongside his real-life siblings on the show. His twin brother Sullivan, now 30, shared fond memories from filming the sitcom, as per Parade. "I have so many memories of playing tag in the bleachers and the prop room," Sullivan said during the reunion. He reflected on the show's final scene, filmed around the kitchen table with the entire cast gathered. "I'm a sucker for a happy ending, and the final scene with everybody around the table has got to be my favorite memory," Sullivan shared.​

Sullivan also addressed the shock surrounding his brother's death. "None of us really expected what happened," he said. "But I try to think about the good moments, and oftentimes that's on the set." Madylin Sweeten, the actors' older sister and also a cast member, emphasized the importance of suicide prevention, E! News reported. She shared that the family has received countless messages from people saying Sawyer's story saved their lives.​

The reunion special honored other deceased cast members as well, including Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played Ray's parents, Marie and Frank Barone. Romano made clear that the show would never be revived without its original cast members. "We could never do one. We're three cast members short, three family members short," he said.​

Sawyer's death came as a shock to those who knew him, with sources describing him as upbeat and showing no signs of depression before his passing. His legacy continues through the memories of his castmates and the ongoing impact his story has had on mental health awareness.