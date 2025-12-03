Fans of "When Calls the Heart" are getting a big surprise: Lori Loughlin is coming back to Hope Valley.

The Hallmark Channel confirmed that the hit series has been renewed for a 14th season, with Loughlin reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, nearly seven years after her last appearance in season 6.

Loughlin, 61, will appear in six of the 12 episodes of the upcoming season. Filming is set to begin next year, with the season scheduled to air in 2027.

The show's core cast, including Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith, will also return, THR reported.

"Since the series' debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties," said Michelle Vicary, Hallmark Media's head of programming.

She added that season 14 is the perfect time to continue Abigail's story, emphasizing that "WhenCalls the Heart" is about hope, positivity, and connection.

Abigail Stanton was first introduced as a widow and quickly became Elizabeth Thornton's (played by Krakow) first friend in Hope Valley.

Loughlin's final episode aired in March 2019, after which the character was written off the show following Loughlin's involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. At the time, she served two months in jail.

Brooke Shields and Lori Loughlin Join Season 14 Cast

Since then, Loughlin has returned to acting, appearing on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and starring as a cop in the Prime Video drama "On Call."

She also reprised Abigail Stanton in two episodes of "When Hope Calls" on Great American Family in 2021.

According to People, Co-creator Brian Bird hinted at Loughlin's return in 2023.

"There are good conversations happening around this topic," he told the "Heart to Hearties" podcast, leaving fans hopeful that Abigail could return to the small screen.

The series, based on Janette Oke's novel, follows schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton as she leaves city life to make a home in the frontier town of Hope Valley.

Abigail's return continues a trend of fan-favorite characters coming back to the series. Brooke Shields is also set to appear in season 14 as Charlotte, Elizabeth's late husband's mother, after a ten-year absence.

Season 13 of "When Calls the Heart" premieres Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+. Season 14 will debut in 2027.