Prime Video has opted not to renew the crime drama series "Countdown" for a second season, and its lead actor, Jensen Ackles, described the decision as "a bummer," while expressing gratitude for the experience.

The 13-episode thriller debuted on June 25, 2025, following Detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) as he hunted the killer of a Homeland Security officer. Despite drawing significant viewership and briefly entering Nielsen's top 10 U.S. streaming charts, the streamer announced on October 10 that "Countdown" would not be renewed.​

Ackles addressed fans in an Instagram video shortly after the cancellation news broke. "Amazon's gonna let it go, and it's a bummer because I had such an amazing time making that show," he said, thanking creator Derek Haas, the writers, and Prime Video, especially former Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon Sanders, for championing the project. He added that sometimes, even when a team "checks all those boxes," the outcome is beyond anyone's control.​

Created by Haas, "Countdown" assembled an ensemble that included Jessica Camacho as Special Agent Amber Oliveras, Nolan Gerard Funk, Adam Goldberg, and Eric Dane. The series concluded its first season on September 3, 2025, with a cliffhanger involving Oliveras's kidnapping, leaving several narrative threads unresolved and viewers hoping for a quick renewal.​

Critical reception was mixed, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 35%, but fan response and audience metrics reportedly remained strong through the summer. Industry analysts suggest that Prime Video may have weighed global streaming numbers and production costs against future projections before deciding to end the series.​

Fans and colleagues alike expressed disappointment. Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki commented, "Their loss, brother. You were fantastic in it, which is no surprise to ANYBODY," and promised to re-watch the season in solidarity with Ackles. On social media, posts revealed a mix of regret over the unresolved storyline and praise for the show's action sequences and character work.

While "Countdown" will not continue, Ackles remains busy. He is set to return as Soldier Boy in Prime Video's "The Boys" prequel, "Vought Rising," and will reprise his role on CBS's procedural "Tracker" later this month. As he moves on, Ackles's reaction underscores both the highs of collaborative storytelling and the realities of streamer decision-making in today's competitive content landscape.