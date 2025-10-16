With more than seven decades of life and increasing health problems, Mexican artist María Antonieta de las Nieves has said her final goodbye to her iconic character La Chilindrina, which she had embodied for more than four decades, since the first episode of El Chavo del 8.

"He's already gone in Peru. Maybe there was a commercial or promotional piece, but since I was already so dedicated to the circus with two or three performances a day, I'm not anymore... I'm 75 years old and I haven't rested for a moment in my life," the star said in an interview on journalist Matilde Obregón's YouTube show.

The decision was the result of a health crisis she experienced in Peru this year, which led her to reevaluate her life.

"I was taking 19 pills a day, I don't know what they were or why. The doctor prescribed them to me, because you see one, then another, and one tells you: you need to take this, the other, they don't agree, and that's what damaged my health," he confessed.

Although she didn't provide details, her daughter Verónica had told the Mexican press how she encountered her mother. "They carried my mother at the airport to protect her from journalists. They handed her over straight to my car; she was out of it and I didn't recognize her," she recalled when discussing the incident.

De las Nieves later confirmed that the condition had been due to exhaustion and acute dehydration, which had been gradually resolving after accepting the bed rest order.

"Right now I look at myself and say: I'm a different person... I'm happy to be able to rest and enjoy my home," she said. "Now I'm experiencing what it's like to be in a house, in a bed. I'm in my bed with my dogs watching TV, and I'm happy."

Even so, he cautioned that this doesn't mean he's decided to stop working. "I'm not saying I'm going to retire for life. Maybe I'll bring up La Chilindrina in an interview, but I've been working so hard, so far."

De las Nieves is the legal owner of the character "Chespirito" created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños for El Chavo. In 2025, two other actresses have portrayed La Chilindrina on television.

The first was Paola Montes de Oca, who was chosen to play De las Nieves and her characters in the HBO series Chespirito: Sin Querer Queriendo.

@americatelevision ¡SON IGUALITAS! 😱 María Antonieta de las Nieves “La Chilindrina” admiró mucho el trabajo de Paola Montes de Oca, quien la interpreta en la serie de Chespirito. ¡Además, ELLA MISMA LA ENTRENÓ PARA SU PAPEL! ¡Qué honor! ✨👏🏼 De lunes a viernes a las 11:00 am no te pierdas #MásEspectáculos [Mira los programas completos y 100% GRATIS* -Solo Perú- en tvGO] [Link en la BIO ↑] ♬ sonido original - América Televisión

Meanwhile, American comedian Sarah Sherman took on her role in the sketch starring Bad Bunny on Saturday Night Life, inspired by El Chavo.

For many, these interpretations have raised hopes that the character may still be alive. However, so far, De las Nieves has not commented on the matter.