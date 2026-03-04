Emmy-nominated Apple TV series "Palm Royale" has been cancelled after two seasons, ending the 1960s-set socialite dramedy led by Kristen Wiig with no plans for a third installment.

Apple TV confirmed that the show would not return following the conclusion of its second season, which wrapped with a finale released in mid-January 2026. The streamer has not provided a specific reason for the decision and declined to comment further when approached by multiple outlets.

Created by Abe Sylvia, "Palm Royale" launched on Apple TV in 2024 and followed Wiig's character Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an ambitious outsider trying to break into the highest levels of Palm Beach society through an exclusive beach club. The series was loosely based on the novel "Mr. and Mrs. American Pie," according to Deadline.

The ensemble cast included Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber. In its second season, the show also featured high-profile guest stars such as John Stamos and Patti LuPone.

"Palm Royale" drew strong awards attention, earning 11 Emmy nominations for its first season, including outstanding comedy series, lead actress for Wiig, and supporting actress for Burnett. The series also picked up recognition from groups such as the GLAAD Media Awards and won an Emmy for its original main title theme music, Variety reported.

Season 2 expanded Maxine's struggles after a public scandal left her a social outcast, forcing her to use every bit of her resourcefulness to regain standing in Palm Beach. The final episodes revealed more about the secrets and family ties within the elite Dellacorte circle.

With the cancellation, "Palm Royale" concludes its run at two seasons and 20 episodes, joining a growing list of acclaimed but short-lived streaming originals. The show remains available to stream on Apple TV for subscribers who want to catch up on its complete story, as per TVLine.