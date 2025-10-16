Amid the grief over the loss of Argentine artist Fede Dorcaz, his parents have taken on a new battle: securing the funds to repatriate his body from Mexico. The family has launched a campaign to raise 30,000 euros to cover the logistical, legal, and transportation costs of an international transfer.

Fede Dorcaz, 29, was murdered on October 9 while driving his vehicle along the Periférico ring road in Mexico City. According to reports from the Ministry of Citizen Security, as reported by Infobae, his truck was intercepted by two motorcycles whose occupants opened fire on him. To date, no arrests have been made or definitive official versions of the motive for the crime. Some lines of investigation point to a direct attack, while other media outlets are considering the theory that the artist resisted an attempted robbery.

Days after the murder, a theory emerged linking a video Dorcaz recorded and later deleted with the possible motive for the attack. This footage may have revived rumors about previous threats or a link to the artist's social media content.

The artist's funeral was held in Mexico City on October 15. There, his closest friends said their goodbyes, and his mother demanded respect in the face of the rumors spreading online. But the mourning process also gave way to the harsh reality of the costs involved in repatriating his remains.

Fede's parents, Eugenia and Walter, traveled from Spain to Mexico City to handle the arrangements in person. Given the urgency, friends of the artist created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising 30,000 euros, an estimated amount that includes transportation of the body, funeral services, flights, lodging, and legal assistance between Mexico and Argentina. So far, they have raised more than 22,000 euros.

This effort not only involves digital media mobilization, but also a public outcry for the artistic community, fans, and citizens to collaborate with donations and publicity. The completion of this transfer will be a symbolic act, an attempt to ensure that the artist is laid to rest in his homeland, as his parents, and he himself, had hoped.

Meanwhile, the homicide investigation remains open in Mexico. Authorities are analyzing surveillance cameras that captured the moment leading up to the attack, with two motorcycles at the center of the scene. A coordinated attack has not been ruled out.

The family faces the double challenge of grief and the financial cost of repatriating their son, a task they can hardly undertake alone. This case highlights the shortcomings of international mechanisms when it comes to tragedies that cross borders. But it also reveals the public power of solidarity that can emerge in the face of grief.