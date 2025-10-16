In her posthumous memoir "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," Virginia Giuffre describes in painful detail the alleged sexual encounters she says she had with Prince Andrew, including how he treated her and what he did.

Giuffre, who died earlier this year, claims her first encounter lasted "less than a half hour" and that Andrew caressed her toes and licked her arches.

According to People, she recounted being asked by Ghislaine Maxwell to "do for him what you do for Jeffrey" after returning from dinner and dancing.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright," she wrote.

The second alleged meeting reportedly occurred in April 2001 at Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse.

The third time, she claims, took place during a group event at Epstein's private island, Little Saint James, involving Andrew, Epstein, and around eight other girls she says appeared underage.

She wrote that during that occasion, she was around 18.

Prince Andrew Allegedly Acted Like Having Sex with Underage Virginia Giuffre 'Was His Birthright': Memoir https://t.co/HNOVIi4Dh5 — People (@people) October 15, 2025

Virginia Giuffre Details Alleged Prince Andrew Encounter

In 2022, Giuffre and Andrew settled her civil suit out of court.

At the time, court documents said, "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," and denied an intention to malign her character. Andrew never admitted liability.

In her memoir, Giuffre recounts meeting Andrew on March 10, 2001, at Maxwell's London residence, Mirror reported.

She says Maxwell instructed her that later, "you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey." She described running him a hot bath and then moving to the bedroom, where she recalled Andrew wanting sex quickly.

"In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour," she said. The next morning, Maxwell allegedly said, "You did well. The prince had fun."

On the private island, she recounted, "Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together ... The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 ... Epstein laughed about how they couldn't really communicate."

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He has repeatedly denied the allegations in the past.

The book is set for release in the US on October 21.