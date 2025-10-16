Fans of Keanu Reeves expressed concern after the actor appeared unsteady during a red carpet appearance Tuesday night at the premiere of his new film, "Good Fortune," in New York City.

Reeves, 61, and his longtime partner, artist Alexandra Grant, 52, posed for photographers outside the Alice Tully Hall event. Video and photographs posted online captured a brief moment in which Reeves appeared to falter while leaning in for a kiss, prompting a flood of comments across social media and reaction pages.

"He looks frail. I hope he is OK," one commenter wrote on a Daily Mail thread. Another viewer noted that Reeves' movements appeared "a little jerky" and "unsteady." Some fans reacted with humor about the actor's appearance, while others expressed genuine worry.

The couple's interaction also drew attention for what some described as an awkward public display of affection. "This just looks awkward," one person wrote. Another criticized Reeves' footwear after observers zoomed in on his shoes, which prompted comments calling them "sensible" or "odd" for a red carpet.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant kiss on the red carpet at the #GoodFortune premiere in NYC pic.twitter.com/jGAYsk3LB0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2025

Reeves and Grant, who met collaborating on Reeves' 2011 book "Ode to Happiness," have been public about their relationship since 2019 and co-founded the small press X Artists' Books in 2017. Questions about the pair's marital status resurfaced earlier this year after wedding rumors circulated online. Grant addressed the rumors on Instagram in September, calling them "fake news" and clarifying that they had not been married.

At the premiere, Reeves addressed the rumors while speaking with E! News. "Well, that wasn't the first time," he said, referring to media attention on their relationship. He said Grant handled the wedding speculation well, calling her Instagram clarification "wonderful."

Reeves has a long career in film, including recent roles in the "John Wick" franchise and a broad range of dramatic and action parts. "Good Fortune," directed by Colin Trevorrow and featuring Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Aziz Ansari, is scheduled for wide release Oct. 17.

Hospital officials, Reeves' representatives, or Grant did not immediately provide medical updates or additional comments about his condition following the premiere. Publicists for Reeves did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Fans and onlookers who notice changes in a public figure's appearance often raise immediate concern on social platforms, where speculation can grow quickly. Observers cautioned against concluding without verified information from family members or official representatives.

Until more information is available, fans and reporters continue to watch for any official statement regarding Reeves' health.