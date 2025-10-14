The former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated her 50th anniversary of marriage to the ex-President Bill Clinton with a sweet Instagram update — but social media has soon turned the celebration into a reminder of one of America's most scandalous political affairs.

On October 11, in her post, the 77-year-old wrote with a slide of vintage wedding pictures, "When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold."

She went on to say warmly, "But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you. Happy anniversary, dear Bill."

But the upbeat news was shortly interrupted by posts alluding to Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern in Bill Clinton's 1990s affair.

Below Hillary's Instagram post, a user joked, "Was Monica invited?" Another one had a tongue-in-cheek question saying, "Has Monica sent her best wishes?"

The comments reignited debate regarding the scandal that almost brought Bill Clinton's presidency to a close, per Atlanta Black Star.

The then-president was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying under oath regarding his relationship with Lewinsky. He was acquitted by the Senate in 1999 and served out his second term.

While others used the anniversary to look back, others celebrated the Clintons for their enduring love.

One of their supporters wrote, "Congratulations on your enduring and enviable love!!! Best wishes!"

Another said in threads, "Happy Anniversary to the most brilliant couple. Madame Secretary, I so wish you would have become President. Much respect to you both."

Nevertheless, a few skeptics provided gratuitous advice, one chiming in, "Still not too late to divorce hi[m], H."

The Clintons, who met at Yale Law School in 1971 and wed in 1975, have weathered decades of public criticism and political stress. Through the turbulence, Hillary has frequently characterized their marriage as a partnership founded upon mutual respect and fortitude.

📜 TODAY IN HISTORY | Oct 8, 1998



US House of Representatives voted to launch impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky. The scandal shook American politics and exposed the dirty life of US politicians.#ClintonLewinsky pic.twitter.com/Hzhg34MOKI — Today In History (@TodayHistoryPTV) October 8, 2025

In an interview with DailyMail in June 2025, Monica Lewinsky recalled the scandal, stating, "I wasn't a dumb bimbo, so like I was portrayed to be."

She called the relationship "an abuse of power" on the part of the president and condemned the way the story involving her was framed by the White House.

As Hillary's post keeps on being shared on social media, it reminds us that for Clintons, even times of celebration cannot help but be overshadowed by the past.