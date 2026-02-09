Sharon Osbourne could be making a surprising shift from entertainment to politics, with sources telling the source that local Conservative leaders have encouraged her to run in Birmingham's city council elections against a man convicted of terrorism.

After seeing news that Shahid Butt intended to contest a council seat, Osbourne posted a video on Instagram stating, "I think I'm gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council," adding, "I'm serious," per RadarOnline.

Butt, 60, was convicted in 1999 for plotting attacks on the British consulate in Yemen, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel. He maintains his innocence, claiming his confession was coerced and that evidence was fabricated.

Sources noted that his candidacy has raised public concern due to his violent history in Birmingham and involvement with a street gang in the 1980s.

Conservative officials have publicly invited Osbourne to run, citing her high profile and straightforward style. Councillor Robert Alden, leader of the Conservative group on Birmingham City Council, wrote in an open letter: "There is no doubt that Sharon Osbourne getting elected would help turn the council around." He added, "Sharon is clearly passionate about wanting to help make our city even better."

A source close to the party explained the strategy, saying, "Sharon Osbourne would instantly change the dynamic of the campaign and the council chamber itself. She is not someone who shies away from confrontation, and they believe she would publicly challenge senior officials, demand answers on how public funds are being spent, and push conversations about the city's finances that many people have avoided for years."

Another insider said the idea of running had "sparked something" in Osbourne, particularly as a way to focus her energy after months of mourning her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne attended Ozzy's funeral in Birmingham last July, following his death at age 76. Sources told RadarOnline that a potential political campaign could serve as a purposeful distraction from her grief and a symbolic stand against extremism and public distrust in the city.

There is no confirmation that Osbourne has formally agreed to run, and party officials emphasized that any candidacy would be her decision alone.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne made their first red carpet appearance together since Ozzy Osbourne's death in July, attending a Rebecca Vallance fashion event in London. Sharon, 73, dazzled in a burgundy sequin gown, while Kelly, 41, wore a rhinestone pink halter dress, sharing photos of the night on Instagram, per PageSix.

Kelly revealed on The Osbournes Podcast that she slept in her mother's bed for two months after Ozzy died to help Sharon cope with grief, adding, "I never realized just how horrible grief is." Sharon admitted, "I hate going to bed at night," while Kelly said mornings are hardest when she remembers her father. The outing marked a rare public moment of joy for the mother-daughter duo amid their mourning.