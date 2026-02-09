Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have officially stepped into the spotlight together, making their relationship public during Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The reality star and the Formula One champion were shown sitting side by side while watching the championship game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Footage of the pair smiling and chatting appeared on an international broadcast and quickly spread across social media, turning their low-key romance into a headline moment.

Kardashian, 45, looked relaxed and happy as she talked with Hamilton, 41, in the stands. She wore an all-black outfit, including a long black coat and a bold diamond choker necklace.

According to the NYPost, she also debuted a fresh hairstyle with bangs, which her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton shared on Instagram before the game, calling them "Super Bowl bangs." Hamilton matched her style in a sleek black look of his own.

While this was their first clear public appearance as a couple, Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for years. Recently, their friendship appears to have turned romantic.

Just weeks before the Super Bowl, the two enjoyed a private European trip together.

They stayed at the luxury Estelle Manor hotel in the Cotswolds, where they shared a couples massage and a quiet dinner.

The trip continued with stops in London, where they stayed at the Rosewood Hotel, and later Paris.

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Wants in a Partner

A source familiar with the pair said their busy careers make time together extra special.

"Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they're keen to spend as much time together as possible," the insider shared, adding that they are currently "inseparable" and plan dates around Kardashian's work, PageSix reported.

Before their European getaway, both stars attended Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Colorado, though they avoided being photographed together at the time.

Kardashian has not directly spoken about Hamilton, but she recently shared what she values in a partner.

On her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, she said she looks for "good morals and values, a calm person, dependable," adding that taking accountability is most important to her.

She also explained that her focus over the past year has been on her four children.

Both Kardashian and Hamilton bring well-known dating histories into this new chapter.

Kardashian was previously linked to Odell Beckham Jr. and dated Pete Davidson after her divorce from Kanye West. Hamilton has been connected to several celebrities, including Rihanna and Gigi Hadid.