Margot Robbie is facing online criticism for her accent in the upcoming raunchy reboot of the gothic classic "Wuthering Heights," with fans accusing the Australian actress of sounding overly posh in the role of Catherine Earnshaw.

A RadarOnline report shows one critic wrote, "Her English accent is so bad," while another X user commented, "Margot Robbie's attempt at a Yorkshire accent is atrocious – especially for an Australian." Some fans joked, "Why is she talking like Queen Elizabeth II?"

A spokesperson for literature enthusiasts noted that Robbie's accent is historically accurate for Catherine, contrasting with the thicker Yorkshire dialect spoken by lower-class characters like Joseph. Such a debate highlights the disconnect between readers and literary purists about the legitimacy of the film.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff, also adopted a strong Yorkshire accent in the adaptation. In a joint interview, Robbie praised Elordi's gestures on set, saying, "You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses. It was so cute." Elordi, in turn, described being captivated by Robbie in costume, calling a black corset she wore "breathtaking" and "devastating," according to RadarOnline.

Beyond accent controversies, Elordi revealed that the winter shoot in Yorkshire left him struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder. "Waking up every day, it's so dark and so cold. I think I was base-level depressed," he admitted, reflecting on the difficult filming conditions despite being in the company of his glamorous co-star.

The film, billed as a provocative and modernized take on Brontë's novel, has been described as the "new Fifty Shades of Grey," with Robbie and Elordi's chemistry fueling its raunchy narrative.

This has left fans of the movie split on whether Robbie's posh brogue detracts from or adds to the overall authenticity of this gothic retelling, reflecting the level of interest surrounding the reinterpretation of a prominent literary work.

