Former Major League Baseball catcher Jesús Montero, who played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, died Sunday at the age of 35 following a traffic accident in his native Venezuela.

Montero was involved in a collision on Oct. 4, when his motorcycle struck a pickup truck near Valencia, about 93 miles west of Caracas. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma, but succumbed to his injuries after two weeks of intensive care.​

Montero signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2006 for a reported $1.6 million. He rose rapidly through New York's minor league system, earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game in both 2009 and 2010. In September 2011, the 21-year-old catcher made his major league debut and hit .328 with four home runs and a .996 on-base plus slugging percentage in 18 games, helping the Yankees clinch the American League East title.​

Despite his promising start, Montero was traded to the Mariners in December 2011 as part of the package for right-hander Michael Pineda. In Seattle, he posted career highs in 2012, batting .260 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs over 135 games. Injuries and suspensions limited his opportunities thereafter; Montero was suspended twice by Major League Baseball for 50 games each for performance-enhancing drug violations in 2013 and 2016.​

Montero's final major league appearance came in 2015, finishing his big league career with a .253 batting average, 28 home runs, and 104 RBIs across 226 games. He continued playing professionally in Mexico and the Venezuelan Winter League, last appearing for Águilas del Zulia in the 2020–21 season.​

The Yankees and Mariners released statements mourning his passing. "The Yankees are profoundly saddened to learn of Jesús Montero's passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," New York said on social media.

Seattle added, "Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were close to him." The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League paid tribute to Montero's dedication to the sport, noting, "We mourn his loss while remembering him with gratitude, for every home run that thrilled fans, for each day he proudly represented his country, and for every young person who saw in him an example that dreams can be realized."​