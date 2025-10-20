Prince William is reportedly planning to take a much tougher approach to dealing with Prince Andrew than his father, King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales, 43, is expected to fully remove his uncle from all royal duties and events once he becomes king.

This would include banning Andrew from public and private royal gatherings, state events, and even William's future coronation.

While King Charles and William were both involved in the recent decision for Andrew to give up his royal titles and honors, William is said to feel that this move doesn't go far enough.

A royal insider told The Sunday Times that William sees Andrew as "a reputational risk" and believes his presence at royal events sends the wrong message.

Andrew, 65, recently announced he would no longer use his Duke of York title or any honors. The decision followed talks with King Charles and other senior royals, including William.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first,"

According to People, Andrew said in an official statement released on October 17. "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further."

Prince Andrew's Epstein Ties Lead to Full Royal Exile

William also reportedly plans to ban Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, from royal events, PageSix reported.

Ferguson, who remains close to Andrew and has faced criticism for her own links to Jeffrey Epstein, will also no longer use her royal title.

However, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will continue to be included in royal family affairs.

Andrew's fall from public life began with his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew, accusing him of sexual abuse when she was 17.

Andrew denied the claims but settled the case in 2022 for an estimated $12 million. Queen Elizabeth then removed his military titles and royal roles.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41. Just days ago, reports also surfaced that Andrew may have asked a police officer to dig up personal information about Giuffre in 2011, prompting further investigation.