Prince Andrew announced on Friday that he will no longer use his title of Duke of York, a decision made in close consultation with his brother, King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.

The move follows renewed scrutiny of Andrew's association with the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein and is intended to prevent ongoing allegations from overshadowing the work of the monarch and the rest of the royal family.​

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew, 65, said that he and his immediate and extended family agreed the persistent claims against him "distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family." He reaffirmed his denial of all accusations and said he remains committed to putting "my duty to my family and country first." The change takes effect immediately, though Andrew will continue to hold the rank of prince, a birthright title that cannot be removed without an act of Parliament.​

Since stepping back from public duties in 2019 after a widely criticized BBC interview in which he addressed his links to Epstein, Andrew has largely stayed out of official royal business. In January 2022, he returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and one month later, he settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein, without admitting wrongdoing. Court documents from that settlement acknowledged Epstein's trafficking activities and described Giuffre as a victim of abuse.​

Andrew's decision to relinquish his dukedom comes amid fresh revelations in Giuffre's posthumous memoir, which recounts alleged encounters with the prince when she was 17, and reports suggesting that one of his former business associates was under suspicion as a Chinese intelligence operative. Royal sources say Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was also consulted and supports the step to further limit Andrew's public role.​

Under the new arrangement, Andrew will cease using his honours as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and as a Royal Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter, titles that remain in existence but without his association. Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, will no longer be styled as the Duchess of York, though their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their princess titles.

Despite relinquishing these designations, Andrew will continue to reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate under his existing private tenancy. He remains eighth in line to the throne and retains personal connections with family members, but his official duties and public appearances under royal patronage are now expected to cease permanently.