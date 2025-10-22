HBO Max subscribers will see higher bills starting today after Warner Bros. Discovery announced price hikes for all three subscription tiers.

New customers will pay the updated rates immediately, while existing monthly subscribers will receive 30 days' notice before their next billing cycle on or after November 20, 2025, and annual subscribers will face increases upon renewal with similar advance warning.

The ad-supported Basic With Ads plan will rise by $1 per month to $10.99 and by $10 per year to $109.99. The ad-free Standard plan, which allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, will increase by $1.50 monthly to $18.49 and by $15 annually to $184.99. The premium 4K-enabled Premium tier, which streams on up to four devices at once, jumps by $2 per month to $22.99 and by $20 for the annual option to $229.99.​

New subscribers enrolling after October 21 will immediately encounter the higher rates, while current monthly plan holders will see the adjustment at their next billing date on or after November 20. Yearly subscribers will retain their existing rate until their annual cycle comes up for renewal; they too will be notified a month in advance.​

This marks HBO Max's second price increase in less than 18 months. In June 2024, ad-free plans were last adjusted, and now ad-supported tiers follow suit. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav foreshadowed the move in September at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference, describing the service as "way underpriced" and hinting that the company would take advantage of its high-quality content to justify steeper fees.

​HBO Max's decision follows a wave of similar adjustments across the streaming landscape. Disney+ raised its subscription costs in September, Netflix implemented its own hikes earlier this year, and NBCUniversal's Peacock planned price increases ahead of the NBA season. Industry analysts note that escalating content budgets and fierce competition have eroded profit margins, compelling platforms to pass costs onto consumers.​

Despite higher bills, HBO Max continues to invest in its original programming slate. Upcoming releases include the horror prequel "IT: Welcome to Derry," the fantasy spinoff "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and the third season of "House of the Dragon," all slated for early 2026. The service's robust catalog spans HBO originals such as "Succession," "The Last of Us," and "Hacks," blockbuster films from Warner Bros., and content from Studio Ghibli and Turner Classic Movies.

For viewers, the decision raises the question of value. While some may balk at paying more amid subscription fatigue, others may find the expanded content library and enhanced streaming features, such as 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos on Premium, worth the extra cost. As the streaming market matures, price adjustments are unlikely to abate, underscoring a broader shift toward premium pricing in the sector.