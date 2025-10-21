Hulu has officially ordered a reboot of the Fox crime drama "Prison Break," marking the franchise's return nearly eight years after it last aired.

The Disney-owned streaming platform greenlit the project on October 20, 2025, following development that began almost two years earlier.​

Elgin James, co-creator of "Mayans M.C.," serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. James will also direct the pilot episode for the reboot, which has been in the works since Hulu first announced development plans in November 2023. The streamer ordered a pilot in December 2024 before committing to a full series order.​

The new "Prison Break" exists in the same universe as the original series but features an entirely new cast of characters and storyline. According to the official logline, the show centers on an ex-soldier turned corrections officer who "takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves."​

Emily Browning leads the cast as Cassidy, the corrections officer at the center of the narrative. Additional cast members include Drake Rodger as Tommy, an inmate incarcerated for 10 years, Lukas Gage as Jackson, a politician in his first congressional campaign, Clayton Cardenas as Michael, nicknamed "Ghost," JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius, also known as "Red."​

James serves as executive producer alongside several key figures from the original series. Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz all return as executive producers. Scheuring created the original "Prison Break," which premiered on Fox in 2005. Olmstead, Adelstein, and Moritz held executive producer positions on the earlier iteration. The project is produced by 20th Television, the same studio behind the original series.​

The decision to move forward with the reboot was influenced by renewed interest in the original series on streaming platforms. "Prison Break" became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix after returning to the platform in July 2024, ranking as the most-viewed series in the United States in August 2024. Combined viewing across Hulu and Netflix totaled nearly 200 million hours of streaming in 2024.​

The new "Prison Break" will premiere on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. All episodes of the original series are currently available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.