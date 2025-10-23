Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996 and one of the most well-known Venezuelan figures in Latin American entertainment, once again made headlines when she spoke out about the military operation that President Donald Trump has been conducting in the Caribbean Sea for several weeks.

The actress, who in the past was one of the president's harshest critics, surprised everyone by expressing her public support for the White House's actions against the so-called Cartel of the Suns , the criminal network that, according to the US government, is headed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro .

During an interview with Telemundo's Hoy Día program, Machado was direct when asked about the military offensive ordered by Trump:

" President Trump, all my respect, all my support ," he said firmly.

The former beauty queen added that, as a Venezuelan, she sees this operation as a possible hope for change for her country. " Hopefully we can achieve this; we're trusting him. President Trump, who knows me and knows about me, should know that I'm obviously supporting him and that we Venezuelans are waiting with great hope ," she declared, alluding to her personal relationship with the president since his time as the owner of the Miss Universe pageant.

From public enemy to unexpected ally

Alicia Machado 's words marked a notable shift in her relationship with Trump. The Venezuelan actress and businesswoman was one of the most prominent voices in the media to denounce the mistreatment and humiliation she suffered when he was the owner of the Miss Universe pageant. In 2016, during the presidential campaign, then-candidate Hillary Clinton used Machado's case to question the Republican magnate's behavior toward women. The Venezuelan woman went so far as to describe him as "cruel and abusive" and claimed he called her Miss Piggy for her weight gain and Miss Housekeeping in a racist tone.

Almost a decade after those statements, the winner of La Casa de los Famosos seems to have put her personal wounds behind her for a cause she considers greater: the freedom of Venezuela. " When it comes to my country, personal matters are put aside ," she said during her television appearance.

What is Trump doing in the Caribbean?

Since early September, President Trump has ordered a large-scale military operation in the Caribbean , deploying more than 10,000 troops, warships, and aircraft . According to the administration, the mission seeks to curb drug trafficking from Venezuela and dismantle drug trafficking networks linked to the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Washington maintains that the Cartel of the Suns , a network of high-ranking Venezuelan military officials, operates as a distribution hub for cocaine and other substances into the United States. Trump himself has accused Maduro of being "a drug trafficker disguised as a president" and has said that "Venezuela represents a direct threat to the security of the United States."

The operation would also include covert CIA actions within Venezuelan territory, a measure that has generated criticism within the country and among some of the president's allies, who fear that this intervention could escalate into a larger conflict in Latin America.

Divided reactions

Alicia Machado's statements caused a strong impact on social media. Many users, including fellow Venezuelans both inside and outside the country, applauded her position.

"Bravo, Alicia, for standing up for what's right," "Personality doesn't matter when it comes to the future of Venezuela," "For the freedom of our country, all united," wrote followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Others, however, recalled the history of tensions between Machado and Trump and pointed out that her support could be interpreted as a media ploy.

A story that repeats itself

Alicia Machado and Donald Trump seem to be linked by a common destiny that combines beauty, power, and politics. From an international pageant that pitted them against each other almost 30 years ago to a geopolitical stage in the Caribbean, the two are once again colliding, this time on unexpectedly aligned sides.

While Trump claims his goal is to "eliminate the drug traffickers who are destroying American lives," for many Venezuelans, his operation also represents a potential opportunity for liberation from the Maduro regime.

Machado, who now resides between Miami and Mexico City, concluded his message with a phrase that resonated with his followers:

" We Venezuelans are tired. If this operation means hope, so be it. "