Amanda Seyfried is defending her Instagram comment calling Charlie Kirk "hateful" and saying she won't apologize for the statement.

According to USA Today, in September, the "The Housemaid" actress received backlash after her comment surfaced online following Kirk's fatal shooting on a Utah university campus. Seyfried later condemned the killing while clarifying she does not condone violence; however, she would not retract her critique of the Turning Point USA founder's views.

In a recent interview with "Who What Wear," Seyfried explained her reasoning for choosing not to retract her comment, based on the foundation of her opinion. She stated, "I'm not (expletive) apologizing for that. I mean, for (expletive) sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course."

The actress said she considered removing the post but ultimately left it up, even after backlash and concerns for her family's safety. "Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized — which is what people do, of course," she added.

Seyfried also clarified the bigger picture behind her comments via an Instagram post in September in which she spoke both to Kirk's rhetoric and the tragedy of his murder. She wrote, "We're forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable."

In addition, Entertainment Weekly reported that her comments about Kirk, Seyfried reflected on the challenge of balancing activism with the demands of her professional schedule, which includes promoting "The Housemaid."

She said, "It seems ridiculous at times because people are marching the streets, and I'm not one of them — at least not today. I have to remember that I have nothing to apologize for unless I'm harming someone emotionally, physically, mentally,"

Seyfried has reiterated on many occasions that her statements are a matter of personal opinion and observation of facts, not an advocation of violence, and underlines her responsible stance when it comes to expressing opinions.