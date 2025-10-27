Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull appear to be giving love another chance—just four months after calling it quits.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted walking hand in hand with the British DJ in Paris on October 26, signaling that the pair have rekindled their romance.

Photos published by TMZ show the young couple dressed warmly for the fall weather.

Romeo kept it casual in a black leather jacket, dark baggy pants, and Timberland boots, while Kim matched his style in a leather coat, ripped jeans, and sunglasses.

The two smiled as they strolled through the streets of the French capital, their body language suggesting they're firmly back together.

Their public outing comes months after their June breakup, which ended a seven-month relationship.

At the time, a source told E! News that the split had been amicable and that the pair had remained friendly.

Still, rumors swirled around the reason for their breakup—specifically claims that Kim had previously dated Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

Romeo Beckham Rekindles Romance Amid Family Rift

Kim was quick to deny the speculation, writing in an Instagram Story that she had "never been romantically involved in ANY capacity" with Brooklyn.

According to Mirror, she added that their connection had been nothing more than a "school friendship at age 16."

Despite the gossip, Romeo and Kim seem to have found their way back to each other. The pair recently fueled reunion rumors after posting a cozy selfie together on social media.

Fans also spotted them together earlier this month at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore, adding to the buzz that their romance was far from over.

Family sources have said that Victoria Beckham has always liked Kim and believed she made Romeo happy.

"It's a huge shame," one insider said after their June split, "as David and Victoria really adored her and thought she was good for Romeo."

While Romeo appears to have moved past the breakup, things remain less clear between him and his brother Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have reportedly been distant from the family, skipping recent events such as Victoria's Netflix docuseries premiere earlier this month.