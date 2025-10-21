Brooklyn Beckham is keeping his distance from his famous family as tensions continue to simmer.

The 26-year-old and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, reportedly have "no interest" in reconciling with the Beckham family anytime soon, choosing instead to focus on their own peaceful life together.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Brooklyn is "really focused on living a drama-free life with Nicola."

The insider explained, "They've built their own world together and are very content in it. They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense."

The family feud, which has been ongoing for over a year, appears far from resolved.

The same insider revealed that Brooklyn has not reconciled with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and is currently not speaking to his brothers, Romeo and Cruz.

"The relationships are all still strained," the source added.

The tension reportedly began around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 wedding. Peltz's choice to wear a Valentino gown instead of one designed by her mother-in-law sparked early rumors of friction.

Later, reports claimed that the actress was left in tears during the reception after performer Marc Anthony dedicated a compliment to Victoria, calling her "the most beautiful woman in the room."

Brooklyn Beckham Skips Dad's 50th Amid Feud

Since then, things have only worsened. Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in May, fueling more speculation about the growing divide.

Sources suggested that Brooklyn's absence was due to tension between him and his brother Romeo, who was dating model Kim Turnbull at the time.

Adding to the drama, Cruz and Romeo have allegedly taken subtle digs on social media.

One insider said the brothers have blocked Brooklyn and Nicola online, leaving "no room for reconciliation."

Cruz even posted cryptic messages about "karma" and "fraud," while Romeo appeared to mimic one of Nicola's Instagram captions in a separate post.

For David and Victoria, the rift has been heartbreaking. The couple, who have always emphasized the importance of family, reportedly hoped all their children would unite for the release of Victoria's Netflix documentary earlier this month.

"It was such a big moment for the family, and she wanted everyone together to celebrate it," a source said.

Despite the ongoing tension, Brooklyn seems content focusing on his marriage and career. "Everyone is always going to say rubbish," he told the Daily Mail in a recent interview.

"Me and Nicola just keep our heads down and do our thing. We're happy."