Months after Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home, the late actor's estate faces a wave of creditor claims while his personal art and memorabilia head to auction.

Court filings reviewed by The U.S. Sun show that AT&T Mobility, Citibank, and Bank of America filed claims totaling more than $100,000 against the estate in September.

AT&T listed an unpaid balance of $1,820.74. Citibank filed for $98,345.29 on a Mastercard account, and Bank of America submitted a $4,329.75 claim.

The filings were directed to the estate's representative, Julia Peters.

Art, Awards, and Memorabilia for Sale

While legal matters continue, Bonhams auction house confirmed more than 400 of Hackman's personal items will be sold in November. The auction, titled "The Gene Hackman Collection: A Life in Art," includes drawings, paintings, scripts, and film awards.

According to Fox News Digital, Hackman's Golden Globe trophies for "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "Unforgiven" are part of the sale. Bonhams estimated the awards to fetch between $3,000 and $5,000 each. The collection also includes self-portraits, annotated scripts, and handwritten notes.

Fine art once owned by Hackman adds significant value to the auction. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ painting "Green" by Richard Diebenkorn is advertised at more than $300,000, the painting "Figure on the Jetty" by Milton Avery is anticipated to be sold at $700,000, and the artwork by Wassily Kandinsky is worth $15,000.

It is estimated that the price of Hackman's own Seiko "Pepsi" wristwatch with red and blue colors will be between $600 and $800, and a portrait of Hackman by Everett Raymond Kinstler is likely to fetch a price of approximately ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌$2,000.

Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, Santa Fe Film Commissioner, told the outlet that Hackman remained a local presence long after he retired from Hollywood. "He was very approachable," she said.

"He and his wife were woven deep into our community. She was a business owner. He sat on the board of directors for our Georgia O'Keeffe Museum."

LaBar-Tapia added that Hackman invested in local restaurants and spent much of his later years painting and writing.

Final Days and Estate Proceedings

Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, was found dead along with their dog in their Santa Fe home.



Evidence suggests it may have been carbon monoxide poisoning.



Sheriff: No foul play suspected pic.twitter.com/hvfxbfRQ8O — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) February 27, 2025

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mexico officials said that Hackman's death was due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's contributing to the condition. Arakawa's death was caused by hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted by rodents.

Investigators think that Hackman was by himself for approximately a week prior to his death that occurred in the middle of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌February.

Shortly after, the estate secured a temporary restraining order preventing the release of bodycam or interior footage from the couple's home.

The Hackman family said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa."