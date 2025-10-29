Hulu has officially renewed the Emmy-winning comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" for a 10-episode sixth season, marking a significant shift in the show's location as the crime-solving trio heads overseas for the first time in the series' history.

The renewal announcement coincided with the Season 5 finale's debut on Tuesday, setting the stage for the next mystery to unfold in London, England, rather than at the Arconia in New York City.​

The beloved trio of amateur detectives, Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin; Oliver Putnam, portrayed by Martin Short; and Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez, will trade their familiar Upper West Side apartment building for the streets of London to investigate a new case. The transatlantic move represents the show's first time filming outside the United States, making it a defining expansion for the long-running mystery-comedy series.​

The Season 5 finale delivered the setup for this international adventure through a shocking cliffhanger. The episode revealed that podcaster Cinda Canning, portrayed by Tina Fey, has been found dead just outside the Arconia's gates.

While investigating a case in London involving a red-haired woman falsely accused of murdering a royal descendant, Cinda sent the suspect to America for protection. Viewers then witnessed the arrival of a woman with curly red hair at the Arconia, where she collapsed outside the building's entrance. When the trio and others gathered, they discovered the victim was Cinda herself, providing the central mystery for Season 6.​

Showrunner John Hoffman emphasized that the move to London represents a return to the show's origins, centering on Cinda Canning, who inspired the trio to begin their true-crime podcast in the first place. "Bringing it back around to an origin story for the podcasting in a traveling moment, to the origin of it all, as far as cozy murder mysteries go, and the land of that felt really rich and exciting and a real big chance to shake things up in a fresh way," Hoffman told outlets about the creative direction.​

The show's fifth season concluded with the resolution of its primary mystery regarding the death of the Arconia's beloved doorman, Lester, whose killer was revealed to be Mayor Beau Tillman. The series is produced by 20th Television, with Martin and Hoffman serving as co-creators and executive producers alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Season 6 will stream exclusively on Hulu, with Disney+ serving as the international platform.