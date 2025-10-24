Netflix announced on Thursday that the two-hour series finale of "Stranger Things" Season 5 will receive a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release, marking a historic first for the platform.

The limited theatrical event will take place in more than 350 theaters across the United States and Canada, beginning December 31, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT, with screenings continuing through January 1, 2026. This timing coincides with the episode's global premiere on Netflix, allowing fans to choose between watching the conclusion at home or on the big screen.​

The theatrical release represents a significant shift in Netflix's historical approach to cinema. The decision emerged after discussions between Netflix leadership and cinema partners, reversing previous positions on theatrical distribution. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who had previously dismissed theatrical experiences as "an outdated concept for most people," has gradually adjusted the company's strategy regarding limited big-screen releases.​

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed enthusiasm about the theatrical component of their creative vision. "We're incredibly thrilled that fans will have the opportunity to experience the final episode of 'Stranger Things' in theaters, it's something we've envisioned for years, and we are immensely thankful [to] Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for bringing this to fruition," the Duffer Brothers stated. They emphasized that watching the finale on the big screen, with superior sound and visuals, alongside fellow fans, provides a fitting conclusion to the nearly decade-long series.​

The feature-length finale marks the culmination of five seasons that began in 2016 and have become one of Netflix's flagship properties. The fourth-season finale ran approximately 2 hours and 22 minutes, suggesting the fifth-season conclusion will be a similar length. The episode will conclude the story set in autumn 1987 in Hawkins, Indiana, where the characters undertake their final mission against Vecna, three years after Season 4's conclusion.​

Netflix previously demonstrated some theatrical ambition with "Stranger Things" by organizing select screenings of the Season 4 finale on "Stranger Things Day" in November 2022, following the episode's streaming debut. However, the simultaneous day-and-date theatrical and streaming release represents unprecedented territory for a television episode.​

Season 5 arrives in three separate volumes: the first four episodes debut on November 26, followed by three additional episodes on December 25, with the finale arriving on New Year's Eve. Further details regarding specific participating theater locations and ticket availability are expected in the coming weeks.