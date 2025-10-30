Margaret DePriest, a pioneering figure in daytime television who transitioned from acting to become one of soap opera's most respected head writers, died September 29 at her home in Greenwich Village at 94.​

Her daughter, Sara Kimbell, confirmed that DePriest passed away from natural causes. The veteran writer spent three decades shaping storylines on some of television's most iconic soap operas, including "General Hospital," "Days of Our Lives," "All My Children," and "Another World."​

Born April 19, 1931, in Bristow, Oklahoma, DePriest rose from Depression-era farm life to win a drama scholarship at the University of Oklahoma. She began her professional career as an actress in both theater and television during the 1950s and 1960s, appearing in shows such as "The Catholic Hour," "True Story," and "N.Y.P.D." Her acting work included a contract role as Abby Cameron on CBS's "The Edge of Night" from 1965 to 1966, and she portrayed social worker Mrs. Berger on NBC's "The Doctors.​"

In 1965, DePriest won an Obie Award for Best Actress for her performance in "The Place for Chance," marking a high point in her theatrical career. However, it was her transition to writing in the mid-1960s that would define her legacy in television.​

Working alongside her mentor, Lou Scofield, DePriest co-created and co-wrote the CBS daytime drama "Where the Heart Is," which premiered in 1969 and explored the dysfunctional lives of the Hathaway family in the fictional town of Northcross, Connecticut. At the time, network executives praised her for "writing like a man," according to her daughter.​

DePriest went on to serve as head writer for CBS's "Love of Life" in 1975, followed by "The Doctors" in 1976. From 1978 to 1981, she worked as both assistant to the producer and writer on ABC's "General Hospital," where she helped craft the storyline leading up to the iconic wedding of Luke and Laura in Port Charles. The November 1981 wedding episode attracted 30 million viewers and remains the most-watched event in soap opera history.​

She then moved to NBC's "Days of Our Lives," where she served as associate head writer and later head writer from 1981 to 1984. Working alongside head writers Pat Falken Smith and Sheri Anderson, DePriest helped transform the fictional town of Salem, introducing elements such as a riverfront, hillside mansions, and new dining establishments while presenting the working-class Brady family to audiences. She notably crafted storylines, including the serial killer arc known as The Salem Strangler, and contributed to the 1985 wedding of daytime supercouple Bo and Hope.​

Her writing career continued with stints on "Another World," "All My Children," "One Life to Live," and "Sunset Beach." Throughout her career, DePriest received five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Writing, including nominations for "Days of Our Lives" in 1985, "All My Children" in 1990, and "One Life to Live" in 1992.​

DePriest was married to writer Paul Price, who predeceased her in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Kimbell.