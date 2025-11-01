Sean "Diddy" Combs is once again facing legal scrutiny as the Los Angeles authorities reportedly consider the possibility of criminal charges amid the new sexual assault allegations filed by music producer Jonathan Hay. The claims, which began in 2021, add to the Hip-Hop mogul's growing list of legal battles.

Hay filed a police report alleging that Diddy forced him to engage in a sexual act during their encounter in California.

The report, which the New York Post obtained, says the incident happened in 2021 and is an echo of the accusations from a civil lawsuit Hay filed earlier in the year.

In documents filed in court, Hay accused Diddy of making him perform oral sex after he had been subdued by two unidentified men during a business meeting at a private residence. Besides CJ Wallace, the late Notorious B.I.G.'s son, and entrepreneur Willie Mack also reportedly attended the meeting.

Hay also detailed another unsettling previous incident that had involved Diddy and the late rapper's estate. Put in his own words, "Diddy masturbated on one of the rapper's shirts in February 2020 and threw it at me while saying, 'Rest in peace BIG.'" He continued to say that the incident subsequently caused a wedge between him and Wallace when he told him about it that year.

During an interview with "RealLyfe Productions," Hay elaborated on what he claims happened in 2021. Introducing the quote neutrally, he said, "These two dudes come over and they put this, like COVID masks, like the full face that people would wear."

"I could still see, like, the floor and stuff under my eyes. They push me back into this room and there's this ottoman. I fall in the back of the chair and then, you know, Diddy's comes in."

"I could see his feet, and I'm trying to look up through these little cracks, and he's, like, 'you know, you don't deserve Biggie Smalls. You don't deserve to be with the Biggie Estate...and next thing you know, Diddy is putting his dick in my mouth.'"

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed whether an investigation is underway yet. However, according to AllHipHop, the police in Largo, Florida, have authenticated Hay's report.

He also told police he struggled with mental health since then and had not conversed with anybody about the project since March of 2021. If confirmed, this would be another major development in a string of sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy, one of Hip-Hop's most influential but controversial figures.