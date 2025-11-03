Jennifer Aniston marked a special milestone for her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, by sharing a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram.

On Sunday, November 2, the "Friends" alum, 56, posted a black-and-white photo of herself embracing the wellness expert, 50, with a wide smile on his face.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," Aniston wrote, giving fans a rare glimpse of the couple together.

The Instagram post immediately drew warm reactions from followers.

One fan commented, "I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen," while another shared, "I was waiting for this post!!!"

The sweet display comes after Aniston has recently opened up about her personal life, including her struggles with fertility and her desire to have her own children.

Aniston and Curtis first publicly hinted at their romance in July. According to Us Weekly, the pair started dating after meeting through mutual friends and were initially cautious about sharing their relationship.

"[They are] being super private but have been spending a lot of time together. They are happy and really into each other," a source told the outlet.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Cozy Malibu Double Date

The couple was spotted over the Fourth of July weekend in Mallorca enjoying a yacht trip with friends, including Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Photos from that trip showed subtle displays of affection, such as Curtis rubbing Aniston's shoulders and the actress placing her hand on his thigh.

Since then, Curtis has been seen supporting Aniston at multiple events, including the New York City season 4 premiere of "The Morning Show" and a dinner double date in Malibu with Aniston's longtime friend Courteney Cox and her partner, Johnny McDaid.

Sources told People that Curtis has helped Aniston slow down amid her busy career, providing a supportive presence that feels new to the actress.

"She can be very hard on herself ... He supports her in a way that feels new," an insider said.

Curtis, an author and hypnotherapist, has spent over two decades in the health and wellness space, specializing in helping people "step into the fullest version of themselves."

Aniston debuted Curtis on her Instagram in September through a summer photo dump, sharing glimpses of their time together while keeping details private.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about her boyfriend, she coyly remarked, "That's very nice," acknowledging Curtis as "a really special guy."