Jennifer Aniston's new romance just went public in a big way. The "Friends" alum, 56, was joined by her boyfriend Jim Curtis at the launch of LolaVie's latest product, a dry shampoo, in Los Angeles on August 20.

Curtis, a hypnotherapist and life coach, was seen mingling with guests while Aniston posed for photos and joined a Q&A about her growing haircare line.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the low-key Curtis looked relaxed and happy to support the actress.

Aniston stunned in a dark brown dress with strappy heels and her trademark blonde hair, while Curtis kept things casual in a black shirt, brown jacket, and white sneakers, ENews reported.

Though the couple wasn't photographed together during the event, eyewitnesses noted Curtis appeared engaged and in good spirits throughout the evening.

The public appearance follows a series of recent outings for the couple. Earlier this summer, Aniston and Curtis vacationed in Mallorca, Spain, where they were first photographed together on a yacht with longtime friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a LoLaVie product launch with boyfriend Jim Curtis. https://t.co/n8VDuFZ6qB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 21, 2025

Jim Curtis Spotted With Jennifer Aniston and Friends in NYC and Malibu

The pair later reunited with Bateman and Anka for dinner in New York City's West Village in early August.

Just last week, Aniston and Curtis were spotted on a double date with Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid at Nobu in Malibu, PageSix said.

Curtis seems to have quickly fit into Aniston's close-knit circle. A source previously told sources that the couple was introduced by mutual friends and that "they are happy and really into each other."

Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 1998 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, has kept her new relationship relatively private.

Still, she has openly spoken about the benefits of hypnosis in her own life, sharing earlier this year that it helped her work through a longtime fear of flying.

While she did not confirm if Curtis was her hypnotherapist at the time, his professional background lines up with her experience.

Curtis, according to his website, specializes in helping clients "break free from their past and patterns to create a new reality full of connection, community, and love." He is also an author and speaker who focuses on personal transformation.