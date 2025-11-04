Peregrine Pearson appears to have turned the page on his relationship with Sophie Turner.

The British aristocrat was photographed sharing an intimate evening with German influencer Nina Suess in west London, only days after Turner's rumored romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made headlines, according to the Daily Mail.

Pearson, 31, spent the evening dining outdoors with Suess, a German influencer and designer now based in London.

Those nearby said they were affectionate throughout the night, sipping cocktails and smiling before cycling away together. Suess has grown a strong online following with her contemporary fashion label, best known for its luxury raincoats.

Sophie Turner's aristocrat ex Peregrine Pearson moves on with a stunning influencer as they kiss passionately on a boozy date - days after the star's new romance with Coldplay's Chris Martin was revealed https://t.co/KKgudtgKVF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 4, 2025

Moving On After Turner Split

The relationship between Turner, 29, and Pearson reportedly ended in late September after nearly 2 years of dating.

They were first linked in 2023, soon after Turner's breakup with Joe Jonas. Throughout their time together, the couple appeared at several high-profile gatherings, with Turner's last post about Pearson dating back to January.

Reports say their last public outing was at a high-profile wedding, where observers noted some tension between them. Shortly after, Turner reportedly joined the celebrity dating app Raya, suggesting both had started moving on.

Pearson, heir to the Cowdray estate and the 4th Viscount Cowdray's eldest son, comes from a prominent family tied to the Pearson media empire.

His family's West Sussex estate includes the Cowdray Park Polo Club, one of Britain's most established venues for the sport.

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson spotted in Notting Hill. pic.twitter.com/3JC0MZPnof — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) July 10, 2025

While Pearson's new romance draws attention, Turner's budding relationship with Martin continues to make news.

US Weekly reported that the pair have gone on several dates in London, with sources describing "a definite spark" between them. Both recently left long-term relationships—Turner with Pearson and Martin following his split from actress Dakota Johnson earlier this year.

The insider told the outlet that Turner and Martin "bonded over being British and their shared love of music."

The actress has openly admired Coldplay's Martin for years.

In a 2020 video, Turner beams as her then-husband, Joe Jonas, plays a birthday greeting from him. Martin shares two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Turner has two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with Jonas.