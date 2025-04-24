Sophie Turner has sparked rumors of a breakup with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after fans noticed she unfollowed him on Instagram and removed his tag from a key birthday post.

The 29-year-old actress, best known for her role in "Game of Thrones," has been dating the British aristocrat for nearly two years. However, Turner no longer follows Pearson on the social media platform, leading to speculation about the status of their relationship. While the actress's profile still features several photos with Pearson, his tag has been removed from all these images, including the October birthday tribute where Turner called Pearson "my angel pie" and celebrated him turning 30.

In addition to these changes, Turner has recently shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories, including one that read "tutto passa," which translates as "everything passes." Pearson has also been notably absent from Turner's latest social media updates, which have focused on her travels and time with friends.

Turner and Pearson were first linked in November2023, just two months after Turner's ex-husband, singer Joe Jonas, filed for divorce. The pair were initially spotted kissing in Paris. Despite this attention, Turner kept the romance relatively private, rarely speaking about Pearson in interviews but occasionally featuring him in her social media posts.

The couple made their first public appearance together at Stanley Zhu's Year of the Dragon Celebration in London in early 2024 and were seen at several events throughout the year. They were also later spotted out and about together during Paris Fashion Week.

Neither Turner nor Pearson has commented publicly on the breakup rumors.

Sophie Turner was previously married to American singer Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters. The couple began dating in 2016, married in 2019, and announced their divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage. Before Jonas, Turner briefly dated James McVey in 2014 and was rumored to have been linked to Tye Sheridan and Thomas Mann.

Pearson, on the other hand, was in a high-profile relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, King Charles III's goddaughter. They dated for about three years, from 2020 until their breakup was reported in September 2023, just before Pearson and Turner were first seen together in October 2023.