Pauline Collins, the acclaimed British actress best known for her transformative role as the titular character in "Shirley Valentine," has died at age 85.

Her family revealed she passed away peacefully at her care home in London, surrounded by her loved ones, after living with Parkinson's disease for several years.​

Collins earned international recognition for her portrayal of Shirley, a discontented middle-aged housewife from Liverpool who rediscovers joy and passion during a holiday in Greece. The character first appeared in Willy Russell's one-woman stage play in 1988, when Collins performed at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End.

Her powerful performance earned her the Olivier Award for Best Actress that year. The following year, she brought Shirley to Broadway's Booth Theatre, where she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in June 1989. When the film adaptation directed by Lewis Gilbert premiered in September 1989, Collins received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, alongside winning a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award.​

Born in Exmouth, Devon, in 1940, Collins initially worked as a teacher before pursuing acting part-time. Her television breakthrough came in 1971 when she was cast as Sarah Moffat, a spirited maid, in the acclaimed British drama series "Upstairs, Downstairs," where she worked alongside actor John Alderton. The couple married in 1969 and collaborated on multiple projects throughout their 56-year marriage, including the sitcom "No, Honestly" and the spinoff "Thomas and Sarah."​

Beyond "Shirley Valentine," Collins built a distinguished career spanning six decades, appearing in acclaimed films such as "City of Joy" alongside Patrick Swayze, "Paradise Road" with Glenn Close, and "Quartet" with Maggie Smith. She also made memorable television appearances, including a guest role as Queen Victoria in a 2006 episode of "Doctor Who." In 2001, Collins received the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her contributions to drama.​

Her family released a statement describing her as "a bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen" whose magic was evident in every role she undertook. Her husband, John Alderton, called her "an extraordinary star" and reflected that while she would be remembered for "Shirley Valentine," her greatest role was as his wife and mother to their three children. In honor of Collins, her family suggested that donations be made to Parkinson's UK.