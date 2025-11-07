Fox Sports is set to make a major on-air change as it prepares to announce retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees as its newest football game analyst.

The move comes amid the fallout from former analyst Mark Sanchez's arrest following a violent altercation in Indianapolis last month.

According to The Athletic, Brees, 46, will officially join Fox's NFL broadcast team as early as Sunday, November 16.

His first game assignment has not yet been revealed, but he is expected to work alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Amin for the remainder of the season and throughout next year.

Sources say both sides have already agreed to terms, with a signed contract expected soon.

The addition of Brees marks a notable return to broadcasting for the former New Orleans Saints quarterback, who retired from the NFL in 2020 after 20 seasons.

He previously worked for NBC Sports, where he covered Notre Dame football and appeared on "Football Night in America" before parting ways with the network after one season.

Fox's decision to bring in Brees follows a difficult month for Sanchez, who has not appeared on-air since his October 4 arrest, NY Post reported.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a "physical disturbance" occurred between Sanchez and a 69-year-old delivery driver near a loading dock just after midnight.

Mark Sanchez’s Fox future in doubt after Drew Brees hire https://t.co/0KUP2pXj4X pic.twitter.com/lgj2BlmbBB — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025

Mark Sanchez Stabbed After Alleged Intoxication

According to court documents, the driver said Sanchez appeared intoxicated and became aggressive, prompting the older man to use pepper spray and, ultimately, a knife in self-defense.

Sanchez suffered multiple stab wounds and was later arrested at the hospital on charges including felony battery resulting in serious injury.

He has pleaded not guilty, with his trial scheduled to begin on December 11 in Indiana. Fox Sports has not commented directly on Sanchez's future with the network.

According to US Magazine, during an October 5 broadcast, "Fox NFL Kickoff" host Charissa Thompson addressed the situation briefly, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark and his family, and all of those involved."

Sanchez, 38, played eight seasons in the NFL, best known for leading the New York Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games early in his career.

He also spent time with the Eagles, Cowboys, and Washington before transitioning into broadcasting in 2019.