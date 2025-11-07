Amid the ongoing government shutdown and looming cuts to food assistance programs, filmmaker Tyler Perry has stepped up in a major way.

The 56-year-old producer and actor has donated nearly $1.4 million to support families and individuals affected by the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to a statement shared with People, Perry's donation will be distributed among several community-based organizations, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy, and Goodr.

These groups serve families, seniors, and children who are at risk of going hungry as millions brace for potential benefit losses.

"If you've never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children," Perry said. "For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula."

The US Department of Agriculture announced in October that approximately 42 million Americans could lose access to SNAP benefits due to a shortage of federal funds.

The program, which helps low-income families buy groceries, is facing a funding gap that could leave many households without food assistance by the end of November.

Tyler Perry Speaks Out on SNAP Hunger Crisis



For Perry, who has openly shared stories of growing up poor and experiencing homelessness, this crisis feels deeply personal.

In his statement, he called the situation "heartbreaking," adding, "Compassion is not political — it's humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now."

A source close to the filmmaker told sources that Perry's empathy stems from his own experiences.

"Tyler knows firsthand what it feels like to be hungry and homeless," the source explained. "Even with all his success, those memories never leave him. When he sees people struggling like this, he feels a responsibility to act."

The government shutdown, which began on October 1, is now the longest in US history, surpassing the 35-day closure under former President Donald Trump, Yahoo reported.

With federal programs like SNAP caught in the middle, many families have turned to local charities for help — making donations like Perry's more vital than ever.

Other public figures have also spoken out. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently announced a food drive to support the Los Angeles Food Bank, while Wanda Sykes used her platform to highlight the struggles of single mothers impacted by the cuts.