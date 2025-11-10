Taylor Swift is turning her attention to wedding plans for her upcoming nuptials to NFL star Travis Kelce, and friends close to the singer say she has already started assembling a glamorous bridal party.

Swift reportedly asked Gigi Hadid to be a part of the event, she was "thrilled."

Although the details of the wedding are still a secret, Swift is reportedly handling the matter in a very personal way and only her closest friends and family will have a significant role in the celebrations.

Besides Hadid, Selena Gomez is also expected to be a member of the bridal ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌party.

Swift has reportedly leaned on Gomez for advice, inspired by the singer's own recent wedding to musician Benny Blanco.

"Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way – building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning," a source told The US Sun.

‼️| Taylor Swift has reportedly asked Gigi Hadid to be a bridesmaid, and Selena Gomez is also expected to join the bridal party, via @TheSun.



The report states that the dinner in NYC, was where the offer was made and accepted. pic.twitter.com/ZZl7tTRPUZ — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) November 9, 2025

Fans Spot Possible Bridesmaid Clues

The Grammy award-winning performer reportedly wants the events before the wedding to be memorable for everyone and that there would be vacations, small parties, and time together before the big day.

Recently spotted with Hadid in Manhattan, Swift has maintained a lower profile amid heightened security concerns.

The couple is reportedly investing about $8 million in security for the wedding. Even though the place is not confirmed, Swift and Kelce are looking at locations in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌US and Europe.

Despite the secrecy, Swift is reportedly on top of her wedding planning and her intentions are to blend celebrity-style glam with the elements that mirror her relationship with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Kelce.

Swift's recent dinners with friends have sparked theories among fans about who will join her bridal party. Over the past week, she was seen at dinners with Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ashley Avignone in New York City.

Fans on X suggested these outings might be "bridesmaid dinners," where a bride formally invites friends to join her wedding party.

"Wait... are we really witnessing the bridesmaid dinners?" one fan wrote, referencing photos of Swift with Carpenter and Hadid.

Another added, "Exactly what I thought! omg Sabrina as Taylor's bridesmaid would be SO CUTE."

Swift and Kelce's engagement was marked with a romantic backyard proposal in August, captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

A source previously told Page Six that the wedding is planned for next summer in Rhode Island, though Us Weekly reported that the couple could accelerate their timeline and marry earlier next year.

Insiders also said Swift is "having so much fun researching venues and locations" and that nearly every major designer has reportedly reached out to offer to design her gown.