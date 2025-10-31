Blake Lively is reportedly feeling sidelined as Taylor Swift's growing friendship with Brittany Mahomes takes center stage at NFL games and beyond.

Sources close to the actress say Lively, once a fixture in Swift's inner circle, feels her presence has faded as Mahomes has become the pop star's new game-day companion.

"Blake used to be Taylor's go-to for girls' nights, glamour, fun – she was the closest confidante," one insider told Rob Shuter's Substack. "Now Brittany is in all the photos, all the private suites, getting all the attention. Blake is... adjusting."

Lively and Swift have shared a long friendship marked by joint public appearances, family gatherings, and creative collaborations.

But Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has shifted her social world into the NFL spotlight – and with that, Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become a regular figure by her side.

Friends say Lively supports Swift's happiness but finds the shift hard to ignore. "It's not toxic –it's human," said a Hollywood insider familiar with the situation.

"Blake has always been the one by Taylor's side at big events. Suddenly, someone else is sitting in that literal and metaphorical seat."

Mahomes has been a part of Swift's life in the public eye, from luxury boxes at Arrowhead Stadium to intimate dinners and birthday celebrations.

Taylor and Brittany ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3fqG8Scs54 — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) October 28, 2025

New Friendship

Photos from Mahomes' 30th birthday in Nashville in August showed the pair dining together, and fans shared the images widely on social media.

The two have also been spotted at multiple Chiefs games this season, cheering from the stands as Kelce continues to break franchise records. During the team's Oct. 27 win over the Washington Commanders, cameras caught Swift and Mahomes celebrating in matching red outfits as Kelce scored a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes, according to People.

Observers have noted that Lively has been absent from many recent public outings that Swift once shared with her close circle. The former friends "haven't spoken in nearly a year," with some suggesting Lively's ongoing legal troubles have strained communication.

Those close to Swift say she's focused on maintaining balance. "Taylor builds deep friendships – and she has room for everyone," a source told ShuterScoop. "But Blake liked being the main character in the best-friend storyline."

Still, the friendship dynamics surrounding Swift's newfound "football family" continue to draw attention.

The source concluded, "Taylor's world has always evolved with each chapter of her life. This one happens to include Brittany – and that changes everything."