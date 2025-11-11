Cleto Escobedo III, the bandleader of Cleto and the Cletones on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," died on Tuesday morning at age 59. Kimmel announced his passing on Instagram, though no cause of death was provided.​

"This morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician, and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III," Kimmel wrote. "To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true."​

Escobedo's death comes just days after "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was unexpectedly canceled on Thursday, reportedly due to a personal matter. The show returned to air on November 10, but Kimmel did not address the scheduling change at that time.​

The friendship between Kimmel and Escobedo began in Las Vegas in 1977, when Kimmel's family moved from Brooklyn to the desert city. The two quickly bonded as children and remained close throughout their lives. According to Escobedo, they met on the street and immediately connected over their shared sense of humor. Both grew up admiring David Letterman and his late-night show, a passion that would shape their careers.​

Escobedo developed into an accomplished saxophonist and professional musician long before joining "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" He toured with notable artists including Philip Bailey from Earth, Wind, and Fire, Paula Abdul, Marc Anthony, Tom Scott, and Take Six. He also maintained his own record deal at one point in his career.​

When Kimmel launched his late-night talk show on ABC in 2003, bringing Escobedo on board was nonnegotiable. Kimmel pitched the idea to ABC executives by arranging for them to see Escobedo perform with his band. The network immediately approved the selection. Escobedo's father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., also joined the band, playing tenor and alto saxophone alongside his son, creating a unique family dynamic on the show.​

"I wanted exceptional musicians, but I also sought someone I had a strong connection with," Kimmel explained in a 2015 interview. "There's no one in my life with whom I share better chemistry than Cleto."​

Over more than two decades leading the house band, Escobedo became integral to the show's identity. In 2016, Kimmel honored his friend during a segment celebrating Escobedo's 50th birthday, sharing humorous stories of their childhood pranks and mischief, from riding in a bike sidecar into garbage cans to their various teenage antics.​

Kimmel concluded his Instagram post by asking followers to treasure their friendships and to keep Escobedo's wife, children, and parents in their prayers during this difficult time.